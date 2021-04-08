 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man accused of bilking relative with dementia out of $29K
0 comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man accused of bilking relative with dementia out of $29K

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 22-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested and charged for allegedly taking more than $29,000 from the bank accounts of a relative with dementia. 

A warrant went out for Darian McCain's arrest in February, when prosecutors charged him with felony theft and abuse of a vulnerable adult. He went to jail Tuesday.

Darian McCain

Darian McCain

In court records, Lincoln police said they took a report Oct. 19 from a fraud investigator regarding possible financial exploitation. 

Officer Brad Hulse said between April and August 2020 there were 342 transactions on the account that added up to $27,625, including more than $12,000 in ATM withdrawals.

Hulse talked to McCain in December and told him not to access his uncle's account again until he became his power of attorney. But that never happened. And in February, Hulse learned that McCain spent another $2,000 from his uncle's credit union account.

He said McCain told him he'd made the purchases and withdrawals, which included renting an apartment and buying himself a car, all for his uncle's benefit.

Three arrested in Lincoln Walmart parking lot on drug charges
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
1 dead after Blue Springs fire

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Yorkers aged 16+ get vaccine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News