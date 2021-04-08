Lincoln man accused of bilking relative with dementia out of $29K

A 22-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested and charged for allegedly taking more than $29,000 from the bank accounts of a relative with dementia.

A warrant went out for Darian McCain's arrest in February, when prosecutors charged him with felony theft and abuse of a vulnerable adult. He went to jail Tuesday.

In court records, Lincoln police said they took a report Oct. 19 from a fraud investigator regarding possible financial exploitation.

Officer Brad Hulse said between April and August 2020 there were 342 transactions on the account that added up to $27,625, including more than $12,000 in ATM withdrawals.

Hulse talked to McCain in December and told him not to access his uncle's account again until he became his power of attorney. But that never happened. And in February, Hulse learned that McCain spent another $2,000 from his uncle's credit union account.

He said McCain told him he'd made the purchases and withdrawals, which included renting an apartment and buying himself a car, all for his uncle's benefit.

