Lincoln man accused of being part of extortion plot

A Lincoln man was jailed Wednesday in connection to an alleged extortion plot where police say he tried to get the victim of a burglary to pay him $20,000 for the return of his personal documents.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Anthony S. Adams Jr., 28, with attempted theft by extortion, a felony.

In court records, Lincoln police say it started Nov. 5, when a Lincoln man reported a burglary at his home near South 33rd and Calvert streets. The back door had been kicked in and a Sentry safe stolen, along with $30,000 cash, $4,200 worth of jewelry, passports and Social Security cards for the family.

Police said the victim later started to get texts from someone who said he had found the man's personal documents in the trash. He'd allegedly said he could sell them for $10,000 per person, but he just wanted the money.

Investigators said he offered to leave the documents at a drop location in exchange for $20,000.

Police had the victim continue the text conversation as if he were going to pay the man, and police tracked the phone numbers to a Wifi-only free messaging app.

At the first scheduled drop-off at Clinton Elementary School Nov. 21, no one showed. But investigators said the would-be extorter asked for another chance, saying his phone had died.

A day later, they arranged a second drop-off. The money was to be left at the trash cans north of the school. Police said when Adams showed up and started looking through the trash cans, two investigators waiting inside the school came out and arrested him.

Police believe a second man was involved in the theft, but prosecutors hadn't yet charged him as of Wednesday.