Lincoln man accused of back-to-back killings this summer to plead not guilty, attorney says

A 56-year-old Lincoln man accused of killing two men in August waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case on to district court.

William Wright's attorney, Sandy Pollack, said he would be filing written not guilty pleas to the charges.

In September, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office upgraded the charges against Wright from second- to first-degree murder for the killings of 61-year-old Ronald George Jr. and 49-year-old Ronnie Patz.

The investigation started early Aug. 31, when police were called to a field at Third and P streets, near the City Mission, where they found George dead with stab wounds to his neck and a knife at the scene.

Police arrested Wright, who they said was the last person to see George alive, at the mission that night.

The investigation led officers to the Motel 6 near Northwest 12th and Bond streets, where police found Patz's remains early Sept. 1.

Investigators believe he was killed sometime between 2:30 and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29, the day before George was killed.

In court records, Lincoln Police Investigator Robert Martin said Patz and Wright were trading jokes and drinking together in a motel room on the afternoon of Aug. 29.

At some point, police believe, Wright swung a bottle of scotch at Patz, shattering it on the headboard of a bed.

Police allege that Wright, afraid that Patz would report the assault, then strangled him and tried to hide the body, first underneath a motel bed and later in a nearby dumpster.

Police found human remains identified as Patz's through a DNA match in a dumpster south of the hotel.

Wright hasn't yet been set for trial on the charges.

