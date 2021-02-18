Lincoln man accused of attacking stranger downtown

Police arrested and jailed a 36-year-old Lincoln man Wednesday, nearly two weeks after an unprovoked attack downtown.

The case started at about 7:45 a.m. Feb. 5, when officers were called to 11th and N streets on a report of an assault. A 62-year-old man told them a stranger had charged him and punched him repeatedly in the head and body, said Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

The victim, who was temporarily knocked unconscious, suffered significant injuries to his face from the beating and a cut on his elbow from falling to the ground, Bonkiewicz said.

Surveillance video from a nearby apartment building confirmed the victim’s story, and officers ultimately identified the accused attacker as Gabriel A. Sterling.

They arrested him Wednesday at the People’s City Mission on suspicion of first-degree assault.

