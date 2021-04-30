Lincoln man accused of assaulting woman, then 3 officers

A 28-year-old Lincoln man went to jail early Friday after witnesses called 911 saying they had seen him assaulting a woman trying to get in a car and drag her back into his home on the north edge of town.
Officer Erin Spilker said it happened in the 6400 block of Saline Drive at 12:30 a.m.
When police got there, they saw a man matching the description standing outside. As they approached, he went inside, slamming the door on one of the officers' arms, Spilker said.
She said the man threw a coat rack at officers, then grabbed a bar stool and held it over his head. They tried to use a Taser to get him into custody but it wasn't effective. In a struggle, the man stomped on an officer's hand and even after handcuffed headbutted another and grabbed for another officer's gun, Spilker said.
They ultimately arrested Edward Wilkins on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault on an officer and one count of third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest, obstructing police and domestic assault.
The officers sustained injuries but all returned to work.
