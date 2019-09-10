{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 45-year-old Lincoln man Monday night after he allegedly assaulted his neighbor with a baseball bat.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said there had been a dispute between people in two apartments in the 3000 block of T Street before 7:30 p.m., when a 55-year-old man and his 23-year-old son knocked on a neighbor's door. That’s when, the victim and witnesses say, Robert T. Garrett opened the door and immediately started hitting the 55-year-old man over the head with a baseball bat.

Garrett ran before police got there, and a group of four or five men chased him to a nearby house on North 29th Street and, believing the occupants of the house were hiding him, started smashing windows on the house and a vehicle in the driveway.

Police ultimately arrested Garrett on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

An investigation is continuing into the vandalism at the house, which caused an estimated $1,000 in damage, Bonkiewicz said.

