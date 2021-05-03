Lincoln man accused of assault that left officer in need of stitches

Lincoln police say they jailed a 30-year-old Lincoln man Sunday afternoon for an assault that sent an officer to the hospital with a head injury.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were sent to the 1500 block of Superior Street at around 4:30 p.m. on a domestic disturbance and found King Smith Booth, who had a warrant for his arrest for leaving the scene of an accident.

She said when officers went to take him into custody, he became argumentative, then reached into a backpack, where they saw what appeared to be the handle of a knife.

Spilker said they grabbed his arm to stop him, prompting a struggle during which Booth shoved one of the officers headfirst into a brick wall.

Police found an 8-inch bladed knife and sheath in the backpack. Booth is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a deadly weapon.

The officer needed several stitches for the head injury.

