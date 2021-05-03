 Skip to main content
Lincoln man accused of assault that left officer in need of stitches
Lincoln man accused of assault that left officer in need of stitches

Lincoln police say they jailed a 30-year-old Lincoln man Sunday afternoon for an assault that sent an officer to the hospital with a head injury.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were sent to the 1500 block of Superior Street at around 4:30 p.m. on a domestic disturbance and found King Smith Booth, who had a warrant for his arrest for leaving the scene of an accident. 

She said when officers went to take him into custody, he became argumentative, then reached into a backpack, where they saw what appeared to be the handle of a knife.

Spilker said they grabbed his arm to stop him, prompting a struggle during which Booth shoved one of the officers headfirst into a brick wall. 

Police found an 8-inch bladed knife and sheath in the backpack. Booth is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a deadly weapon.

The officer needed several stitches for the head injury. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

