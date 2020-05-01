Lincoln man accused of animal neglect for leaving dogs to cause drunken disturbance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 25-year-old Lincoln man got cited for animal neglect Tuesday night after he allegedly left his dogs to cause a disturbance at a hotel near Interstate 80.

One of the dogs, a puppy, ended up dangling on the car window, tethered to a dog that had gotten out, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Hotel staff at the WoodSpring Suites, 2050 Fletcher Ave., called police around 7:30 p.m. about a drunk man in the lobby yelling, reaching under the security glass and refusing to leave.

When police got there, they cited the man, who was not staying at the hotel and was not willing to leave, on suspicion of trespassing and disturbing the peace. While officers were still in the parking lot, they were waved down about a dog in the parking lot.

Spilker said they found a 65-pound pit bull on a lead pulling away from a car, a small, 8-week-old puppy dangling on the window on the other end, unable to jump out and struggling to breathe.

She said the dogs belonged to the man. Police freed the dogs and turned them over to Animal Control.

The man was released after being cited; he had not been charged as of Friday morning.

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.