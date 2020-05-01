You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man accused of animal neglect for leaving dogs to cause drunken disturbance
Police say they found these two dogs, tethered together, the puppy struggling to breathe after the other had jumped out the window of a parked car in a hotel parking lot. Their owner was arrested on suspicion of animal neglect.

 Courtesy photo

A 25-year-old Lincoln man got cited for animal neglect Tuesday night after he allegedly left his dogs to cause a disturbance at a hotel near Interstate 80.

One of the dogs, a puppy, ended up dangling on the car window, tethered to a dog that had gotten out, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Hotel staff at the WoodSpring Suites, 2050 Fletcher Ave., called police around 7:30 p.m. about a drunk man in the lobby yelling, reaching under the security glass and refusing to leave.

When police got there, they cited the man, who was not staying at the hotel and was not willing to leave, on suspicion of trespassing and disturbing the peace. While officers were still in the parking lot, they were waved down about a dog in the parking lot.

Spilker said they found a 65-pound pit bull on a lead pulling away from a car, a small, 8-week-old puppy dangling on the window on the other end, unable to jump out and struggling to breathe.

She said the dogs belonged to the man. Police freed the dogs and turned them over to Animal Control.

The man was released after being cited; he had not been charged as of Friday morning.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

