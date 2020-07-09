You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man accused of abusing vulnerable adult for whom he provided in-home care
Lincoln man accused of abusing vulnerable adult for whom he provided in-home care

A 32-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, a felony, for allegedly punching a man he was contracted to take care of in his home.

John Dibbern made his first court appearance on the felony charge Wednesday. 

Lincoln police say the investigation started the afternoon of March 7, when they were called to a home on Meredeth Street, near 40th Street and Pioneers Boulevard. A witness said he had seen a man punching another man about 10 times in the side and appearing to force him into a home.

Police found the 37-year-old victim, who they say has developmental disabilities, crying in the front yard. Dibbern, who met police at the door, was the man's in-home caregiver, they said.

Police said Dibbern denied punching the man and said he had run out of the house that afternoon, and when Dibbern tried to get him back inside the man fell to the ground. 

Police said the 37-year-old man had red marks and a bruise on his torso and scrapes on his elbow, consistent with the witness' account.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

