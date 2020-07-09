Lincoln man accused of abusing vulnerable adult for whom he provided in-home care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 32-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, a felony, for allegedly punching a man he was contracted to take care of in his home.

John Dibbern made his first court appearance on the felony charge Wednesday.

Lincoln police say the investigation started the afternoon of March 7, when they were called to a home on Meredeth Street, near 40th Street and Pioneers Boulevard. A witness said he had seen a man punching another man about 10 times in the side and appearing to force him into a home.

Police found the 37-year-old victim, who they say has developmental disabilities, crying in the front yard. Dibbern, who met police at the door, was the man's in-home caregiver, they said.

Police said Dibbern denied punching the man and said he had run out of the house that afternoon, and when Dibbern tried to get him back inside the man fell to the ground.

Police said the 37-year-old man had red marks and a bruise on his torso and scrapes on his elbow, consistent with the witness' account.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.