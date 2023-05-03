The Nebraska Attorney General's Office has charged a former Integrated Life Choices employee with abuse of a vulnerable adult for an on-duty incident a year and a half ago that sent a man with disabilities to the hospital.
Douglas Pierce Jr., 47, was set for court Tuesday on the felony charge.
He posted bond on the charge last month.
In the affidavit for Pierce's arrest, Krissa Knopik, an investigator with the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit of the Attorney General's Office, said on Oct. 25, 2021, Pierce, then a direct support professional at Integrated Life Choices, "failed de-escalation" with a client that "resulted in Pierce punching him a few times in the head."
The client, who has intellectual disabilities, was taken to Bryan Medical Center West Campus with bleeding from inside of his mouth and swelling to the bridge of his nose.
People are also reading…
Knopik said witnesses described a brief scuffle between the two outside a van they were boarding for an outing, they got tangled up and fell to the ground. After the client threw a punch at Pierce and tried to bite him, Pierce hit him three or four times and held him down, witnesses said.
Pierce was terminated from his job as a result of the incident.
Butterflies take flight after emerging from chrysalis, and more of today's top videos
Rarely seen images show butterflies taking flight after emerging from chrysalis, an Instagram mom has been convicted for fabricating a story about her kids' kidnapping, and more of today's top videos.
An image is definitely worth a thousand words. Rarely seen pictures show one of the first butterflies of spring taking flight after emerging f…
A woman who publicized a fake story about how a couple tried to kidnap her children has been convicted of falsely reporting a crime.
Lyme disease might be the poster child of tick-borne illnesses, but experts say another is on an absolute meteoric rise this year. It’s called…
Auroral beads usually appear right before huge auroral displays, but until now, how these beads form has been a mystery.
You can ride like royalty, thanks to King Charles’ coronation… and Uber of course. Travel and Leisure reports the ride-share giant is rolling …
311 million people visit America’s national parks in a year, but a small number of those visitors never leave the parks.
Ukrainian soldiers were preparing to dig a trench near Bakhmut but the sound of a rocket ripping through the air less than 170 feet away stopp…
Jasper, 16, relocated from Texas to Minnesota with their parents to escape from the alarming increase in bills targeting transgender youth. "I…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger