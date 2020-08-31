Lincoln man accused in sex assault on 15-year-old girl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police arrested a 30-year-old man over the weekend on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Officer Erin Spilker said Luis Alvarez was arrested Saturday in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in June.

According to Spilker, Alvarez paid an unidentified "associate" to have sex with the girl on June 17. He also made an arrangement to have sex with another 15-year-old girl but did not follow through.

Spilker said the alleged assault was reported to police the day it happened, but it took investigators time to look at all the evidence and formulate a case. Alvarez came in for an interview with police on Saturday and was arrested shortly thereafter on charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Spilker said police are considering the incident as sex trafficking and that more arrests are possible.

"I don't think we can say this was an isolated incident," she said.

