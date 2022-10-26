 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man, 81, charged with sexual assault of child

  • 0

More than 18 months after a grade school-aged girl disclosed to a relative that a then-79-year-old Lincoln man had repeatedly sexually assaulted her over a period of three years, police have arrested the man, according to court filings.

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for Charles Temple's arrest Monday, charging him with first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Charles Temple

Temple

Temple, now 81, was booked at the Lancaster County jail Tuesday, according to jail records.

His arrest follows the girl's disclosure in April 2021, when she told a relative Temple had been inappropriately touching her regularly for years, Lincoln Police Investigator Jacob McCord said in the affidavit for Temple's arrest.

The girl later repeated the claims in interviews with investigators and recorded interviews with relatives, where she indicated she "has to keep a secret about the touching," McCord wrote in the affidavit.

People are also reading…

In an interview with investigators in September, Temple denied touching the girl inappropriately.

It wasn't the first time the 81-year-old had faced questions from investigators about his conduct with children, McCord wrote.

Lincoln man identified as driver who died in crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs
Lincoln man faces 4 felonies including sex assault allegation

Temple was the subject of a similar investigation that began in Lincoln in 1995, when a 9-year-old girl told relatives and police that he had touched her inappropriately, according to the affidavit.

But he had moved out of state by the time police began investigating and was never interviewed regarding the allegation, McCord wrote.

Police looked into Temple again in 1998, when the same girl accused him of sexually assaulting her over the course of several years, investigators wrote. Detectives in Kansas, where Temple had moved, attempted to contact him but never reached him, McCord wrote in the affidavit.

Lincoln Police finally made contact with Temple in 2006, but he declined to make a statement then after he was read his Miranda rights, according to the affidavit.

Now, more than 15 years later, he's in jail.

Lancaster County investigation into stolen semis of frozen beef turns up alleged crime ring based in Miami

Adidas has cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, after he made antisemitic comments both online and in interviews. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

We're going to have a total lunar eclipse in November

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News