Lincoln man, 79, charged with possessing child pornography

  • 0

Nearly a year after a file storage website told the Nebraska State Patrol that a Lincoln-area internet user uploaded child pornography to an online server, authorities have arrested the 79-year-old man who they allege is responsible.

State troopers knocked on Ronald McKenzie's door in December 2021 after the file-hosting website Dropbox reported that child porn had been uploaded to the site from his IP address, State Patrol Investigator Jason Halouska said in the affidavit for McKenzie's arrest.

Ronald McKenzie

McKenzie

McKenzie told investigators he had used Dropbox but had denied uploading or possessing child sex abuse material, Halouska said in the affidavit.

The Lincoln man allowed police to preview the contents of his cellphone, where they "discovered several digital files containing child pornography" and seized the man's phone and computer, Halouska said.

In a search of both devices, the State Patrol found 97 photos and two videos featuring victims as young as 7, according to the affidavit.

Prosecutors last week charged McKenzie with possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony, and a Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for his arrest.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

