Lincoln man, 78, charged with two counts of child sex assault, court records show

A 78-year-old Lincoln man was arrested last week after a woman in her 20s told investigators that he had sexually abused her for at least six years when she was a child, according to court filings.

Karel Znamenacek has been charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault of a child for the crimes that allegedly occurred more than 10 years ago, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

The woman told police in January that Znamenacek began regularly sexually abusing her when she was 5 and continued until she was 11 or 12, LPD Investigator Frank Foster wrote in the affidavit.

The woman alleged Znamenacek sexually assaulted her at least 50 times.

Znamenacek turned himself into Lincoln police Wednesday at the Lancaster County Jail, where he was held on a $100,000 percentage bond. Thursday, he paid $10,000 to be released.

