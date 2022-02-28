Lincoln man, 74, defrauded after transferring more than $210,000, police say

A 74-year-old Lincoln man was scammed out of more than $210,000 after a fraudster, purporting to be from Microsoft, convinced the man to transfer his full account balance into a new account, according to police.
The man turned on his computer Feb. 22 and noticed a pop-up message indicating his bank account had been hacked, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said. The message provided a number to call to resolve the issue.
Upon calling the number, Kocian said the fraudster instructed the man to transfer the money to a new account that the call-taker had access to. The 74-year-old also provided the fraudster remote access to his computer, Kocian said.
After the transfer was completed, the unidentified fraudster withdrew the full amount, Kocian said. A family member reported the transaction to LPD on Sunday.
An investigation into the theft is ongoing.
Kocian said the department advises anyone receiving a similar inquiry to contact their bank for verification or guidance.