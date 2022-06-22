 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man, 70, charged with child sex assault

A 70-year-old Lincoln man was charged with two felonies, including third-degree sexual assault of a child, less than a week after a grade school-aged girl told police he had touched her inappropriately, police said in court records. 

The girl's mother told police that the girl reported the abuse to mother June 13 after Raymond Maxson had been at the family's house that day, Lincoln Police Investigator Tyler Nitz said in the affidavit for Maxson's arrest. 

Raymond Maxson

Maxson

Three days later, the girl repeated the accusation in a forensic interview, telling investigators that Maxson had touched her on multiple occasions.

He was arrested Sunday and later charged with the sex crime and felony child abuse. 

Maxson is being held at the Lancaster County Jail on a $200,000 percentage bond. He must pay $20,000 to be released. 

