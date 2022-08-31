Lincoln man, 60, killed in field near city's homeless shelter, police say

A 60-year-old Lincoln man was killed early Wednesday morning in an apparent cutting or stabbing in a field between the city's homeless shelter and the nonprofit Community Action Partnership, according to Lincoln Police officials.

Officers and medics responded to the field, near Third and P streets adjacent to the People's City Mission, just after 2 a.m. Wednesday on a report of an unresponsive man, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said.

Responders found the victim with wounds to his neck caused by a "bladed weapon," Ewins told reporters at a news conference Wednesday morning. Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, but Ewins repeatedly said there was no ongoing threat to the public. Investigators were still working at the scene and were interviewing witnesses and "persons of interest" when police briefed the media on the crime at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Ewins said police recovered a "possible weapon" in the field where the 60-year-old died. The man, who remains unidentified as police work to notify his family, was a Lincoln resident, though it's unclear if he was a patron of the nearby houseless shelter.

It's unclear what led to the apparent cutting. Ewins said investigators, only eight hours into their investigation, weren't yet sure if an argument or fight preceded the man's death.

"I know it's not a lot," Ewins said of the information she provided at the news conference, where she asked any additional witnesses or area stakeholders with potential video evidence to come forward.

Ewins asked anyone with information to contact police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.