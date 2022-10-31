Lincoln man, 40, charged with sexual assault of child

A 40-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl "on multiple occasions" over the course of several years, police said in court records.

Police arrested Henry Muñoz near 33rd and Superior streets, where he had planned to meet the teenager after a recorded phone call earlier in the day that authorities had arranged, Lincoln Police Investigator Jacob McCord said in the affidavit for Muñoz's arrest.

The arrest came just two days after the teenager reported to police that he had sexually assaulted her multiple times, the latest incident coming in May, McCord said.

Muñoz denied ever having sexual contact with the girl. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.