Lincoln man, 38, killed in shooting near 20th and Washington streets

A 38-year-old Lincoln man died early Friday morning — two days before Christmas — after he was shot in the Near South neighborhood shortly after midnight, according to police.

Authorities responding to a report of shots fired near 20th and Washington streets found the man outside his wrecked Jeep Patriot with multiple gunshot wounds at around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said.

Police performed CPR on the man until medic units with Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and continued efforts.

The man, who Ewins did not identify at a Friday morning news conference, died at the scene.

Police have not made any arrests in the case, though Ewins said investigators "do not have any information that would suggest there is any ongoing or targeted threat to the public's safety."

The police chief offered few details about what is thought to have led up the shooting. She said police are seeking information about the vehicle the victim was in — a white Jeep — and any surveillance video from the area.

The Jeep had been wrecked by the time police arrived on scene Friday morning, but Ewins said investigators aren't sure whether the crash came before or after the shooting.

It's unclear whether the man lived in the Near South neighborhood, which Ewins said had been "very quiet" Thursday night until the gunshots rang out, waking sleeping residents and prompting 911 calls.

Witnesses told police they observed at least one person flee the shooting scene. It's unclear if the party fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Ewins said a robbery that was reported near 19th and Garfield streets about 20 minutes after the shooting is not thought to be related.

The 38-year-old's death marks the 11th suspected killing in Lincoln this year and the 13th in Lancaster County — both increases over last year's total and the five-year average.

In response to questions over the city's increase in homicides, Ewins noted that reports of violent crime in Lincoln are down in 2022 and said at least some of this year's killings had been tied to gangs, though the department has not publicly linked any specific homicides to gang violence.

“There are some that are gang related, but when we talk about something like last night, (where) an argument or whatever happened prior that resulted in someone taking a gun out and shooting somebody — is not something we can necessarily stop," she said.

"When people get angry and they use a gun to solve the argument, that — I don’t even have words for that.”

Anybody with information is asked to call police at 402-441-6000.

