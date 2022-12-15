 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man, 36, charged with child sex assault

A 36-year-old man has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child after a middle-school aged girl told Lincoln Police investigators that he had assaulted her multiple times over the course of seven years, police alleged in court filings.

Prosecutors charged Mark Porter Jr. with the crime Thursday — a week after the girl disclosed the alleged assaults to investigators, according to the affidavit for the man's arrest.

Mark Porter

Porter

Porter denied the allegations in an interview with police Monday, according to the affidavit. He was arrested Tuesday after a second interview and taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Breaking news reporter

Andrew Wegley

