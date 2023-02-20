A Lincoln man was charged Thursday with a felony after Nebraska State Patrol investigators found files of child pornography on the 33-year-old's laptop, investigators alleged in court filings.

The State Patrol served a search warrant at Daniel Polyansky's north Lincoln apartment Wednesday after his IP address was used to download files of child pornography in September, investigators said in the affidavit for his arrest.

At least two of the files downloaded using Polyansky's IP address depicted sexually explicit conduct between adults and toddler-aged children, the State Patrol said.

When investigators searched Polyansky's apartment, near 46th Street and Huntington Avenue, they found additional files of child porn on his laptop, including one video that was playing when law enforcement first unlocked his computer Wednesday, according to the affidavit.

Troopers arrested Polyansky and took him to the Lancaster County Jail.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged him with possession of child pornography, a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Judge Thomas Zimmerman set Polyansky's percentage bond at $150,000. He must pay $15,000 to be released.

