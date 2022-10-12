 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man, 30, charged with sexual assault of woman

A month after a 29-year-old woman told Lincoln Police she was pinned down and sexually assaulted by an acquaintance, the Lincoln man accused of the crime is in jail.

Brandon Scerini, 30, was charged Wednesday with first-degree sexual assault for his alleged role in the attack, which occurred at a house in Lincoln on Sept. 11, Lincoln Police Investigator Tyler Nitz said in the affidavit for Scerini's arrest.

Brandon Scerini

Scerini

His accuser contacted police in the early morning hours of Sept. 11 and reported Scerini forcibly removed her clothes before pinning her down and sexually assaulting her, Nitz said in the affidavit.

The woman underwent a sexual assault exam at a local hospital, which supported her account of events, according to the affidavit.

Scerini was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Lancaster County jail.

