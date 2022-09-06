Lincoln man, 25, killed in northeast Lincoln crash on Labor Day, police say

A rear-seat passenger who was involved in a single-vehicle crash in east Lincoln on Monday died at a local hospital after suffering critical injuries in the incident, according to police.

The 25-year-old Lincoln man was one of four passengers taken to local hospitals after a Ford sedan, which had been headed north on Cotner Boulevard, lost control as it turned east onto Holdrege Street at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

As the Ford turned onto Holdrege, the sedan hopped the curb and crashed into a traffic signal box and made contact with a light pole before coming to rest against a tree, Vollmer said Tuesday.

The other three passengers were taken to hospitals as a precaution and did not suffer serious injuries in the crash, Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille said Monday.

The sedan's driver, who police have not identified, was not hospitalized but was held at the scene Monday afternoon for questioning, Stille said.

Police haven't yet issued citations in the crash, Vollmer said. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.