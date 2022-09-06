 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man, 25, dies after northeast Lincoln crash on Labor Day, police say

Cotner crash

One person was killed and three others were hospitalized after a car crashed into an electrical box and light pole at the northeast corner of Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street on Monday.

 Zach Hammack

A rear-seat passenger who was involved in a single-vehicle crash in east Lincoln on Monday died at a local hospital after suffering critical injuries in the incident, according to police.

The 25-year-old Lincoln man was one of four passengers taken to local hospitals after a Ford sedan, which had been headed north on Cotner Boulevard, lost control as it turned east onto Holdrege Street at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

As the Ford turned onto Holdrege, it hopped the curb and crashed into a traffic signal box and made contact with a light pole before coming to rest against a tree, Vollmer said Tuesday.

The other three passengers were taken to hospitals as a precaution and did not suffer serious injuries, Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille said Monday.

The sedan's driver was not hospitalized but was held at the scene Monday for questioning, Stille said.

Police haven't issued citations in the crash, Vollmer said, and the names of the driver and passengers have not been released. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

