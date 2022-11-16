Lincoln man, 25, caught with stolen gun, marijuana, police allege

A 25-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after investigators in the Lincoln Police Department's gang unit found him to be possession of two firearms — one of which was stolen — near an elementary school Tuesday, police allege.

With a search warrant in hand for his apartment, police detained Kendrick Buford amid a traffic stop near 24th and A streets at around 5 p.m. Tuesday before searching his residence near 46th and Bancroft streets, a block from Calvert Elementary School, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Inside Buford's apartment, investigators found a .40 caliber handgun — stolen in a Lincoln burglary in August 2021 — and an AR-15-style rifle, Vollmer said.

Police also found close to 12 ounces of marijuana.

Buford was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm while violating a drug law.

Police took him to the Lancaster County jail.