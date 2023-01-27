Lincoln man, 24, facing felony charges for homemade explosives

Two days after Lincoln Police uncovered at least five homemade explosive devices during a Wednesday traffic stop, a 24-year-old Lincoln man is facing felony charges over his alleged involvement in making and possessing the explosives, according to authorities.

Spenser Speidell owned the vehicle that police pulled over early Wednesday in northwest Lincoln, where officers discovered two handmade explosives wrapped in duct tape inside the vehicle, Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson said.

Speidell's arrest marks the latest development in an investigation that started with a seemingly random traffic stop at about 1 a.m. Wednesday and now involves the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Jackson said at a news conference Friday morning.

Police stopped Speidell's car — which was being driven by a 23-year-old Lincoln man — near Northwest Seventh Street and Cornhusker Highway and searched the vehicle for narcotics after finding the driver in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Jackson said.

Police found two suspected explosive devices and radioed for Lincoln Fire and Rescue's bomb squad. Technicians responded and rendered the devices safe, Jackson said.

In court records, Investigator Robert Martin said the officer who initially discovered the explosive devices during the traffic stop found what appeared to be a small lock box.

Upon opening the box, white beads poured out, Martin said, and police found a metal canteen wrapped in tape. Inside the canteen, authorities saw exposed wiring connected to a battery pack, surrounded by what appeared to be gunpowder, Martin wrote in court filings.

As technicians handled the explosives, investigators turned their attention to Speidell, who owned the car and lived in an apartment a block from where the traffic stop occurred.

Police served a search warrant on the apartment, one of several units in a home at 2330 N.W. Eighth St., and found Speidell hiding under a blanket in the laundry room, Martin said in the affidavit for Speidell's arrest.

Investigators also found three additional explosive devices. Authorities evacuated the apartment complex and removed the devices without incident, Jackson said.

The assistant police chief said some of the devices recovered from Speidell's apartment were "in various stages of development." He said police also located items that suggested Speidell was constructing the devices at his residence.

Jackson declined to speculate on why Speidell had allegedly possessed or manufactured the explosives, but said investigators "have no indication of domestic extremism."

"But, again, (it's) an illegal act, and certainly of concern based on the nature of the violations."

Federal investigators will work to determine the potential potency of the explosives.

Jackson said police hadn't ruled out whether the 23-year-old who was driving Speidell's car had been involved in the alleged explosives operation, but as of Friday morning, the second man had not been arrested for any such connection.

"'Ruled out' is not a term I would use," he said of the driver, who was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the suspected meth that initiated the search of the car.

The 23-year-old was staying with Speidell, said Capt. Ben Miller, who noted investigators have talked to "numerous individuals" and examined several locations beyond the apartment, "but (have found) nothing, really, that's caused concern at this point."

Miller said police are working to determine how long Speidell had allegedly been constructing explosives, but as of Friday, hadn't found an answer.

Though Police Chief Teresa Ewins had previously described the traffic stop that led to the explosives as random, stemming from a license plate violation, Jackson described it differently Friday.

"I would describe this as very good work from our officers overnight, who patrol blocks of business areas against burglaries, graffiti, other crimes," he said.

"(They) saw this individual at an area convenience store, saw him act in a suspicious manner, stopped at the convenience store to make sure the clerk was OK, but then also observed this vehicle immediately in violation of a traffic code."

Jackson didn't further describe the suspicious nature of the driver's interaction with the store clerk.

Both men — Speidell and the 23-year-old — were in custody Wednesday, but only Speidell remained jailed as of Friday.

Prosecutors charged Speidell with possession of a destructive device, a felony punishable by up to two years in jail.

At Speidell's initial court appearance Friday afternoon, Judge Timothy Phillips set his percentage bond at $20,000. He must pay $2,000 to be released.

As a part of Speidell's bond conditions, Phillips barred him from possessing explosive materials while his criminal case unfolds.

No charges are pending against the driver.

