Lincoln man, 24, facing felony charges for homemade explosives, police say

Two days after Lincoln Police uncovered at least five homemade explosive devices amid a Wednesday morning traffic stop, a 24-year-old Lincoln man is facing felony charges over his alleged involvement in making and possessing the explosives, according to authorities.

Spenser Speidell owned the vehicle that police pulled over early Wednesday morning in northwest Lincoln, where officers discovered two handmade explosives wrapped in duct tape inside the vehicle, Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson said.

Speidell's arrest marks the latest development in an investigation that started with a seemingly random traffic stop at around 1 a.m. Wednesday and now involves the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Jackson said at a news conference Friday morning.

Police stopped Speidell's car — which was being driven by a 23-year-old Lincoln man — near Northwest Seventh Street and Cornhusker Highway and soon searched the vehicle for narcotics after finding the driver in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Jackson said.

Instead, police found two suspected explosive devices and radioed for Lincoln Fire and Rescue's bomb squad. Technicians responded and rendered the devices safe, Jackson said.

Investigators then turned their attention to Speidell, who owned the car and lived in an apartment a block away from where the traffic stop occurred.

Police served a search warrant on Speidell's apartment, at 2330 N.W. Eighth St., and found three additional explosive devices, Jackson said. Authorities evacuated the apartment complex and removed the devices without incident, Jackson said.

The assistant police chief said some of the devices recovered from the 24-year-old's apartment were "in various stages of development." He said police also located items that suggested Speidell was constructing the devices at his residence.

Jackson declined to speculate on why Speidell had allegedly possessed or manufactured the explosives, but said investigators "have no indication of domestic extremism."

"But, again, (it's) an illegal act, and certainly of concern based on the nature of the violations."

Federal investigators will work to determine the potential potency of the recovered explosives.

Jackson said police hadn't ruled out whether the 23-year-old who was driving Speidell's car had been involved in the alleged explosives operation, but as of Friday morning, the second man had not been arrested for any such connection.

"'Ruled out' is not a term I would use," he said of the 23-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the suspected meth that initiated the search of the car.

The 23-year-old was staying with Speidell at his northwest Lincoln apartment, said Capt. Ben Miller, who noted investigators have talked to "numerous individuals" and examined several locations beyond the apartment, "but (have found) nothing, really, that's caused concerns at this point."

Miller said police are working to determine how long Speidell had allegedly been constructing explosives, but as of Friday, hadn't found an answer to that question.

Though Police Chief Teresa Ewins had previously described the traffic stop that led to the explosives as random, stemming from a license plate violation, Jackson described it differently Friday.

"I would describe this as very good work from our officers overnight, who patrol blocks of business areas against burglaries, graffiti, other crimes," he said.

"(They) saw this individual at an area convenience store, saw him act in a suspicion manner, stopped at the convenience store to make sure the clerk was OK, but then also observed this vehicle immediately in violation of a traffic code."

Jackson didn't further describe the suspicious nature of the 23-year-old's interaction with the store clerk.

Both men — Speidell and the 23-year-old — were in custody Wednesday, but only Speidell remained jailed as of Friday morning.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said his office would charge Speidell with possession of a destructive device, a felony punishable by up to two years of incarceration.

The 24-year-old is set to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon.

