Lincoln man, 22, found dead in car in Taco Bell parking lot, police say

  • Updated
Police are investigating after a Taco Bell employee led authorities to the body of a 22-year-old man, found dead in the driver's seat of a car parked in the restaurant's south Lincoln lot.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the employee called police at around 10:40 p.m. Monday and asked authorities to check on a gray sedan that had been parked near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road for "at least a day."

Responding officers found the man, a Lincoln resident who Vollmer did not identify, dead with no obvious signs of foul play. Vollmer said his body was upright when police found him and that he wasn't aware of any drugs found in the sedan.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday to determine the man's cause of death.

In a similar case last November, police found a 36-year-old man dead in a pickup truck in the parking lot of a southeast Lincoln grocery store. Authorities later determined he died of an accidental narcotics overdose.

