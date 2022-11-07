Lincoln man, 21, struck by car while crossing O Street, police say

A 21-year-old Lincoln man was hospitalized Sunday night after he was struck by a car while crossing O Street in downtown Lincoln, according to police.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the man was walking north across the roadway when he was struck by a car that was eastbound on O Street at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near Antelope Valley Parkway.

The 21-year-old remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, Vollmer said.

The car's driver, who police did not identify, had the right-of-way as they preceded through the intersection, Vollmer said. Police don't suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, he said.