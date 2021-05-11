 Skip to main content
Lincoln man, 20, facing child porn and sex assault charges
  • Updated
A 20-year-old Lincoln man already facing a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a minor went to jail Monday for allegedly possessing child pornography. 

Jayden Dietz was set to make his first appearance on the new case Tuesday.

Jayden Dietz

In court records, Lincoln police say they found him having intercourse with a 15-year-old girl in the backseat of a car parked at an elementary school around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 31.

The girl told police they met on Snapchat and said she'd told him to stop several times. 

As part of the initial investigation, police seized Dietz's cellphone. In an affidavit for an arrest warrant, investigators said they found nine videos on his phone of child pornography.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

