Lincoln magic-shop owner pleads no contest to felony sex crimes

The former owner of a Lincoln magic shop and lawn care business who had been charged with 10 felony sex crimes for years of alleged sexual abuse of young boys pleaded no contest Wednesday to amended charges as a part of a plea deal.

Graciano Lopez, 43, pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault of a child — a charge that listed five underage victims — as well as third-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of felony child abuse.

"Do you understand those are the four charges you're pleading to today?" Judge Susan Strong asked Lopez in a third-floor courtroom at the Lancaster County Courthouse, more than a year after the investigation into him began.

"Yes," the 43-year-old said, barely audible, as he wept.

Lincoln Police began investigating Lopez in March 2021 when a child in his care contacted the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and reported Lopez had sexually assaulted him numerous times over the past several years, police said then.

A two-month investigation into the 43-year-old led investigators to another seven accusers, all of whom were under the age of 16 at the time of their alleged abuse, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid said at Wednesday's plea hearing.

Lopez came in contact with some of the boys at his magic business and lawn care service, where he employed teenage boys, Reid said, and used pornography, alcohol and cash to groom and coerce some of them into sexual acts.

Investigators serving a search warrant at Lopez's storage unit in May 2021 found multiple sex toys, pornographic videos, laptops, cellphones and video cameras, according to the warrant. Reid said the findings aligned with disclosures made by the eight accusers.

Reid also said investigators seized couch cushions from the magic shop, where multiple accusers reported they were sexually assaulted.

Altogether, the eight accusers told investigators they had been sexually assaulted or coerced into sexual acts by Lopez hundreds of times, the earliest incidents dating back more than 12 years, Reid said.

Lopez will be sentenced at a June hearing, where he could face up to life in prison.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

