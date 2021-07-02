 Skip to main content
Lincoln kitchen fire causes $150K in damage; dog perishes
Lincoln kitchen fire causes $150K in damage; dog perishes

An apartment fire near Holdrege and 63rd streets Thursday night killed one dog and caused an estimated $150,000 in damage, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. 

Crews responded to the fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, finding heavy smoke and fire stemming from the first floor of one of the apartment units, Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said in a news release.

Residents were already evacuated when crews arrived, and the kitchen fire was quickly extinguished, Crist said.

The fire caused damage to the unit of origin, and an additional five apartments experienced water and smoke damage. Crist said residents from all six apartments worked with the Red Cross for relocation.

The fire was caused by unattended food on the stove, Crist said.

