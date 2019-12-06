Lincoln jury finds Houston man not guilty of drug charges for 645 pounds of pot found in I-80 search

After a weeklong trial, a Lancaster County jury on Friday found a Houston man not guilty of four felonies in connection to 645 pounds of marijuana found in a rental truck last year.

Edward Babb, 51, was accused of two counts of possession with intent to deliver and two counts of no drug tax stamp for what started with a traffic stop Sept. 18, 2018, on Interstate 80 near the Lincoln Airport.

In court records, a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy said he stopped a GMC Penske rental truck with Virginia plates after seeing its passenger side tires cross onto the shoulder and became suspicious of criminal activity.

Babb was a passenger in the truck.

The deputy deployed his police dog after seeing what he believed to be marijuana residue on the floorboard, prompting a search that turned up 645 pounds of marijuana and 4.74 pounds of THC vapor pens in the truck's cargo area inside cardboard boxes wrapped in plastic wrap, according to court records.

Defense attorney Korey Reiman said Babb was simply an employee of a moving company and didn't know what was inside.

"We appreciate the jurors' attention and time they gave in this matter," he said Friday afternoon.