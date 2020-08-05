Lincoln jury finds ex-Seward County deputy not guilty of statutory rape 13 years ago

After checking rental records, the investigator learned she was 15, and the woman and her sister said it happened the night of a concert they'd gone to together.

The woman told the jury she remembered what she wore that night and drinking alcohol and Brigmon taking her hand and leading her to his bedroom and intercourse.

In closing arguments, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid said the woman was adamant that it happened in the fall. She remembered missing school to go the concert.

"It comes down to the ages of Mr. Bridgmon and (his accuser). She was 15," he said. "Was he 19 when this occurred? That is what you all will need to determine."

Reid said it was just smoke and mirrors for the defense to say it could've happened in June, when the same band had an album-release show at Knickerbockers. Not after the band's show Aug. 30 at Box Awesome.

"Maybe some of you don't like how this came out. Maybe some of you don't like that this was 13 years ago. ... But the law is about protecting minor children," he said.

Hughes, the defense attorney, said: "it also protects innocent people."