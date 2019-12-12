Lincoln jury awards Colorado woman $360K for fall at Railyard restaurant

A Lancaster County jury on Wednesday awarded a Colorado woman $360,000 at a trial over a fall on a wet tile floor at the former Canopy Street restaurant, Buffalo Wings & Rings.

Bridgette Geiger, of Highlands Ranch, sued BW&R Canopy LLC after the fall Aug. 2, 2017.

That day she was taken by ambulance to the hospital for a broken kneecap, which required metal pins and wires to stabilize.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Geiger’s attorneys, Jason Ausman and Michelle Epstein, said she continued to experience the effects of the injury, which they alleged happened as a result of the restaurant’s negligence. As of September, she had racked up more than $71,000 in medical bills.

Attorneys on the other side argued that Geiger had failed to use reasonable care when walking through the restaurant and should have seen the wet floor, which was obvious.

Trial started Monday, and the jury reached its verdict Wednesday.

Buffalo Wings & Rings closed its Railyard location in October and plans to open a new location at 40th Street and Old Cheney Road.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 7

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.