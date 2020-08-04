Lincoln judge sentences beer box bank bandit to prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 43-year-old South Dakota man who went into a Lincoln bank in December with an empty Coors Light box and pointed a gun at two tellers has been sentenced to seven to 10 years in prison.

Cody A. George of Sioux Falls pleaded no contest to terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

"This was not a planned robbery," deputy Lancaster County Public Defender Todd Molvar said at George's sentencing Tuesday. "This is something that just happened."

He said George was off of his medication for mental health issues and was delirious and intoxicated at the time, all of which contributed to his actions that day.

George made a brief statement, apologizing to the court and to the victims for his behavior.

In a warrant for George’s arrest, Lincoln police said George went to the teller counter at Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 70th and O streets just before 9 a.m. Dec. 13, wearing sunglasses and a bandanna and holding an empty Coors Light box.

Witnesses said when he was asked to take off his sunglasses, he pulled out a pink or purple gun and pointed it at two female employees. They assumed he wanted cash and put an undisclosed amount of money in the Coors Light box, then he left.