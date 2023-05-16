An inmate indicted by a grand jury for allegedly killing his cellmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in 2020 has been ruled competent for trial.

Angelo Bol's case was put on hold last year after he was found not mentally competent to stand trial for Kevin Carter's murder.

Bol was treated by Lincoln Regional Center staff and, at a hearing Monday, Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret found him competent based on an evaluation by Jennifer Cimpl-Bohn, a psychologist there.

Bol's attorney, Todd Lancaster, filed a notice of intent to rely on an insanity defense and, at Monday's hearing, asked Maret to order an evaluation by Cimpl-Bohn to determine whether, in her opinion, he was insane at the time of the crime.

"The records indicate a lot of concerns about that at the time. I think it's safe to have him evaluated so we're sure about his sanity at the time before we proceed any further," Lancaster said.

Maret granted that request.

On the evening of Nov. 6, 2020, staff at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln found Carter, 20, on his cell floor unresponsive and covered with a sheet, according to a news release.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at about 11 p.m.

At the time, then-Corrections Director Scott Frakes called the death "suspicious," but gave no further detail.

A grand jury that reviewed Carter's death later returned a true bill, finding that the evidence presented to it was adequate to justify prosecuting Bol. But the transcript was sealed.

It wasn't clear how Carter came to be placed in a cell with Bol, who was serving a life sentence for shooting a co-worker, 34-year-old Karel Perez-Almaguer, to death in the Gibbon Packing parking lot Dec. 15, 2014.

Carter was serving a six- to nine-year sentence for terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for taking part in the beating and stabbing of a man in Douglas County in 2019.

He would have been eligible for parole in less than a year and a half.

Incarceration rate demographics in Nebraska 2022 Incarceration rate demographics in Nebraska