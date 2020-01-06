Lincoln judge gives Omaha man jail time for delivering pot to prison

An Omaha man has been sentenced to six months in jail in Lincoln for delivering marijuana to an inmate during visiting hours at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Robert Trelles, 48, pleaded no contest to conveyance of an article to an inmate. Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen sentenced him Monday to the jail time, plus a year of post-release supervision.

With credit for good time and a month he's already served, Trelles will have to serve about two more months in jail.

In 2017, Trelles got a mistrial when he went to trial on the allegation involving a June 5, 2015, exchange caught on video because the prosecutor hadn't disclosed information that came out during testimony about prison staff being alerted Trelles needed to be watched during the visit.

Trelles later pleaded no contest to a charge reduced from a drug delivery.

