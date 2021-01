Lincoln Jewish temples give back as thanks for community response to 2020 vandalism

Two Jewish congregations in Lincoln have joined together and donated $22,000 to two Lincoln nonprofits to thank the community for its response and support following an anti-Semitic vandalism at one synagogue last year.

The Food Bank of Lincoln and Clinic with a Heart will each receive $11,000 from the partnership of South Street Temple and Congregation Tifereth Israel called “Two Congregations, One Community," South Street Temple President Nicholette Seigfried said in a news release.

On Jan. 15, 2020, a mother and her young daughter, members of the Congregation B’nai Jeshurun, discovered a swastika painted on the front steps of the South Street Temple and graffiti slurs on the synagogue's wooden front doors as they were walking to the girl's school.

"Lincoln came together offering donations, attending Shabbat services following the vandalism, and making public statements of solidarity with our community," Seigfried said in the statement.

"The Lincoln Jewish Community would like to show their appreciation by supporting two organizations that provide support for our neighbors in these troubled times."

Lincoln police investigated the incident as a hate crime and arrested Noah Miller, 21, of Plattsmouth, about a month later.