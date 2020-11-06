Lincoln jewelry store robbed in broad daylight by men with gun

Lincoln police say they're investigating an armed robbery in broad daylight Thursday at a University Place jewelry store.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened at Diamond Master Jewelers near North 48th Street and Madison Avenue around 1:30 p.m. She said the owner, a 63-year-old man, told police two men came in the store, brandished a gun and robbed him of a large amount of jewelry.

She said the thieves took off with rings, necklaces, earrings and wedding bands. But without doing a full inventory, the loss amount wasn't yet known.

Lincoln Police sought the help of the Nebraska State Patrol helicopter to look for an SUV spotted leaving the area. But it wasn't found.

The investigation is ongoing.

