Lincoln jewelry store robbed in broad daylight by men with gun
Lincoln police say they're investigating an armed robbery in broad daylight Thursday at a University Place jewelry store.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened at Diamond Master Jewelers near North 48th Street and Madison Avenue around 1:30 p.m. She said the owner, a 63-year-old man, told police two men came in the store, brandished a gun and robbed him of a large amount of jewelry. 

She said the thieves took off with rings, necklaces, earrings and wedding bands. But without doing a full inventory, the loss amount wasn't yet known.

Lincoln Police sought the help of the Nebraska State Patrol helicopter to look for an SUV spotted leaving the area. But it wasn't found.

The investigation is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

