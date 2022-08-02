 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln JCPenney trashes $20,000 in product after vandal wields fire extinguisher, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

After a vandal discharged a fire extinguisher throughout the women's clothing section at Lincoln's JCPenney, the department store is out $20,000 worth of merchandise, according to police.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the contents of the fire extinguisher are considered a skin irritant, forcing store employees to destroy the merchandise affected in the incident, which happened between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday inside Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.

Vollmer said an unknown person discharged the fire extinguisher throughout the clothing section before discarding the extinguisher and fleeing. Store employees reported the vandalism to police Monday morning, Vollmer said.

Police are working to review video of the incident, Vollmer said Tuesday. An investigation into the vandalism is ongoing.

People are also reading…

'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
City of Lincoln budget public hearing draws speakers on new mom's program, free busing
Grand jury clears state trooper of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of 27-year-old in Lincoln
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Daughter of capitol rioter who got 7 years in prison says ‘Trump deserves life in prison'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News