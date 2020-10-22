Lincoln jail inmate booked on more charges after allegedly trying to set up sale of drugs, gun

Police say a 28-year-old Lincoln man ended up in more legal trouble after allegedly getting caught trying to set up a deal to sell drugs and a gun from the jail.

Officer Erin Spilker said Aaron Ward was booked on possession with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm during a drug violation.

On Tuesday, narcotics investigators received information that Ward, who had been in jail since Oct. 10 on a misdemeanor assault case, was trying to get someone to sell narcotics and a firearm at his home near Seventh and Washington streets.

Spilker said a search there turned up 29 grams of marijuana, 137 suspected ecstasy pills and a loaded 9mm gun in the closet of Ward's bedroom.

