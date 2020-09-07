 Skip to main content
Lincoln Investigator Mario Herrera, who was shot in line of duty, has died
Herrera Family

Mario Herrera with his wife Carrie and their four children (from left) Adelina, Celia, Olivia and Carlos).

 Courtesy photo

Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera, who was shot while police were serving a warrant last month, has died, according to an update on his CaringBridge page.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I have to pass on devastating news to all of you. At approximately 3:30 this morning, Mario died. Carrie and his 4 amazing children were able to be with him. I am at a loss for words as we try to process this. Please pray for Carrie, his kids and our entire family," said the post, written by his sister-in-law Melissa Wood.

City and police officials could not immediately be reached for comment on the news.

Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while police were serving a warrant at a house near 33rd and Vine streets.

The 23-year veteran of the department had been in critical condition since the shooting.

Vigil for Mario Herrera

Mario Herrera

Mario Herrera

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

