Lincoln Investigator Mario Herrera, who was shot in line of duty, dies

"Our hearts are with his wife, Carrie, and their four children, and we remain forever grateful for their family's profound sacrifice in service to keeping our community safe," she said.

Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered flags in the state to fly at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset Friday, which is Patriots Day, in honor of Herrera.

“Susanne and I were devastated to learn of the passing of Investigator Mario Herrera,” Ricketts said in a news release. “Investigator Herrera’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. I also want to thank people across the state who stepped up to support the Herrera family in the midst of this terrible tragedy. From holding prayer vigils to donating blood, the community’s response was powerful and inspiring. Now more than ever, it is critical for all of us to come together and support the men and women who put on the uniform and risk their lives every day to help keep our communities safe.”

Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, the department's gang unit and the criminal division were serving a warrant at a house near 33rd and Vine streets after getting information that 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez — who was wanted for second-degree assault in connection with Edward Varejcka's stabbing death in March — was there.