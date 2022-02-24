Lincoln inmate reported missing Thursday

A inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, officials said.

John Nereson was reported missing Thursday morning after he failed to show up at his work assignment. Security camera footage showed him walking toward a bus stop instead.

Nereson is a 45-year-old white man, 5 foot, 7 inches and 205 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Nereson started his sentence in February 2020 and was sentenced to 8-12 years on charges in Scotts Bluff County, including assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, fifth offense driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license.

Anyone with information on Nereson's whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.