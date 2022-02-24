 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln inmate reported missing Thursday

  • 0
nereson.png

John Nereson was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Feb. 24.

 Courtesy Photo

A inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, officials said.

John Nereson was reported missing Thursday morning after he failed to show up at his work assignment. Security camera footage showed him walking toward a bus stop instead. 

Nereson is a 45-year-old white man, 5 foot, 7 inches and 205 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Nereson started his sentence in February 2020 and was sentenced to 8-12 years on charges in Scotts Bluff County, including assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, fifth offense driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. 

Anyone with information on Nereson's whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Attorneys spar over what jury can hear in Fortenberry case

Attorneys spar over what jury can hear in Fortenberry case

Attorneys for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry argue that they should be allowed to present allegations to a jury that Fortenberry was “set up” by federal authorities, while prosecutors countered that attacking their investigation was inappropriate.

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's hard to process': Ukrainians flee to Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News