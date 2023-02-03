A 54-year-old man who had been incarcerated at Lincoln's community corrections facility is now considered an escapee after he failed to return to the center following his off-site work assignment Thursday, according to authorities.

George Piper had a tentative release date of Nov. 19 before he absconded from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln late Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Piper had been in state custody since 1997, when he was convicted of charges out of Red Willow and Frontier counties that include first-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault, burglary and escape.

The 54-year-old was sentenced to 35 to 52 years in prison.

Authorities said Piper is a 6-foot-2, 170 pound white man who has brown hair and brown eyes.

The correctional services department asked anyone with knowledge of Piper's whereabouts to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Lincoln facility that Piper allegedly absconded from is the least restrictive facility within Nebraska's corrections systems.

Inmates housed at the facility are allowed to participate in off-site work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

