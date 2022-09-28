 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln inmate goes missing while at a downtown appointment

An inmate at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln went missing on Wednesday, authorities say.

Danielle Zelazny was in downtown Lincoln for an appointment and failed to return to custody.

Zelazny, 37, is 5-foot-4, 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

She started her sentence on June 30. She was sentenced to two to four years on a burglary charge out of Lancaster County. She has a parole eligibility date of June 28, 2023, and a tentative release date of June 27, 2024.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of two community custody facilities operated by the state's prisons system. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

