Lincoln inmate ditches tracking device, walks away from corrections facility, police say

  • Updated
Torrien Harris

 Courtesy photo

A 20-year-old woman who had been incarcerated at Lincoln's community corrections facility failed to return from her off-site work assignment Monday and later ditched her electronic monitoring device, according to authorities.

Torrien Harris, who was serving a 14-month sentence on burglary and theft charges, left the tracking device near Northwest 12th and West Bond streets in Lincoln on Monday, the Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Harris was already parole eligible and was four months from her tentative released date, the department said.

She is 5-foot-6-inches and weighs 158 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities asked anyone with knowledge of Harris' whereabouts to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Inmates at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services without direct supervision.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

