 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Lincoln inmate assaults two staff members; one was seriously hurt

  • Updated
  • 0

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln assaulted two staff members Wednesday.

The staff members were preparing the inmate for transfer to another facility when he allegedly punched each of them in the face and continued to physically resist, a release said.

A third staff member used pepper spray, which allowed staff to get the inmate to the ground and put him in restraints.

The staff members who were hit went to the hospital. One of them suffered a broken bone; the other is being treated for serious injuries.

The incident is being investigated.

Inmate gets 10-12 years more for assaulting cellmate
Watch now: Violence threat has gotten worse, Nebraska health care workers say
'I have no control' — Report details shortcomings of Nebraska's community corrections facilities
State agrees to pay $479K to settle lawsuit over Scottsbluff man's killing at hands of cellmate

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Researchers discover microplastics in fresh fallen snow in Antarctica

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News