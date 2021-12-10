 Skip to main content
Lincoln Hy-Vee employee stole $20,000 through faked transactions, police say
Lincoln Hy-Vee employee stole $20,000 through faked transactions, police say

  • Updated
A Lincoln Hy-Vee employee was arrested Thursday after police say he stole more than $20,000 over the course of six months by faking cigarette sales at the grocer's 84th Street location.

Melvin Mosley, 24, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft by deception, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said.

Melvin Mosley

Mosley

The alleged thefts played out over more than 100 transactions at the Hy-Vee near 84th and Holdrege streets, the first of which occurred June 20, Vigil said. In total, Mosley is accused of stealing $20,474.

A company loss prevention employee called police to the store at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Vigil said. The employee said Mosley had used fictitious cigarette sales to pocket the money.

Vigil said digital evidence corroborated the company's account of events.

Mosely was arrested at the store Thursday morning and taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

